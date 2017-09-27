ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 23 reviews

Golden State Banana

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 23 reviews

Golden State Banana

Golden State Banana is a fruity indica cross of Ghost OG and Banana Kush. This semi-sedative strain fills the consumer's mind with euphoria while wrapping the limbs in a warm, relaxing sensation. The aroma is a mixture of Ghost OG's pungent, citrus terpenes and Banana Kush's tropical scents, creating a rich bouquet with bright floral sweetness. Uplifting and relaxing, Golden State Banana's effects are ideal for unwinding at the end of the day while elevating mood and frontloading creativity.  

Reviews

23

Grimeylimey80
Member since 2017
super tasty with knockout effects. tastes fruity,piney, earthy taste.
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
OccamsPhazer
Member since 2013
Golden State Banana nana fo fana fee fi fo fana I just smoked a bit of you and now i'm kinda in a jamma a slamma a seaside cabana with an amaretto slammer and a hammer hee haw'n a clamour to the goddamn moon! Holy shit i say when and yet here we are at it again Killing more brilliant brain cells ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
MATTYACID
Member since 2011
straight gas!!!! The smell on this is really unique and the smoke is even better. great stuff
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
TheIronLung718
Member since 2014
1 of my favorite strains taste very banana terpy with a nice og high not for rookies very frosty and eye candy good strain..
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
BigDabbyStrain
Member since 2018
Flower POWER biznitches!!!! Listen - the front of this can boasts a lab tested 30.4% thc - is that even possible? That is by far the highest claim I have heard to date and it's stamped on the side of the package (can)...Paper planes is a respectable lab and the cans come sealed too, anyway you could...
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Photos

Lineage

Ghost OG
Banana Kush
Golden State Banana

Products with Golden State Banana

Most popular in