Gooberry is an indica-dominant strain descended from legendary parents Afgoo and Blueberry. This fruity, spicy strain will leave you giggling on your couch with its high THC content. Consumers highly recommend this strain for night time use to treat pain and insomnia, and it's sure to leave you with the munchies. Like most indicas, Gooberry will flower in 7-9 weeks with a short, bushy structure. 

Effects

32 people reported 301 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 53%
Sleepy 40%
Hungry 37%
Anxiety 43%
Stress 40%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Headache 3%

Reviews

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afgoo
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Gooberry
Strain child
9 Pound Hammer
child

