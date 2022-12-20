Good Dawg
Good Dawg effects are mostly calming.
Good Dawg potency is higher THC than average.
Good Dawg is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Good Medicine and Stardawg. Good Dawg is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Good Dawg effects make them feel relaxed, talkative, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Good Dawg when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Good Dawg features a nutty aroma and flavor profile of chestnut with tropical notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Good Dawg, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Good Dawg
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Good Dawg sensations
Good Dawg helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Good Dawg products near you
Similar to Good Dawg near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—