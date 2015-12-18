The name says it all with this CBD rich strain. Bred by CBD specialist Bodhi, Good Medicine crosses a Green Crack and Tres Dawg hybrid with the high-CBD Harlequin sativa. Offering sweet flavors of mango and candy followed by a mellow and relaxing high, Good Medicine is great for solving medical needs without keeping you on the couch.
