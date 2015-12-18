ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Good Medicine
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Good Medicine

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 38 reviews

Good Medicine

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 38 reviews

Good Medicine

The name says it all with this CBD rich strain. Bred by CBD specialist Bodhi, Good Medicine crosses a Green Crack and Tres Dawg hybrid with the high-CBD Harlequin sativa. Offering sweet flavors of mango and candy followed by a mellow and relaxing high, Good Medicine is great for solving medical needs without keeping you on the couch.

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 205 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 35%
Energetic 32%
Focused 32%
Anxiety 53%
Pain 35%
Stress 35%
Depression 28%
Bipolar disorder 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Headache 10%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

38

write a review

Find Good Medicine nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Good Medicine nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Good Medicine
User uploaded image of Good Medicine
User uploaded image of Good Medicine
User uploaded image of Good Medicine
User uploaded image of Good Medicine
User uploaded image of Good Medicine

Lineage

First strain parent
Tres Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Good Medicine
Strain child
CBD Rich Blessing
child

Products with Good Medicine

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Good Medicine nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Gremlin, Purple Cotton Candy, Tree of Life, Qush, and More
New Strains Alert: Gremlin, Purple Cotton Candy, Tree of Life, Qush, and More

Most popular in