Gorilla Cake is a strain that was most likely bred by crossing the famed Original Glue with Wedding Cake. The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Gorilla Cake nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gorilla Cake nearby.
Products with Gorilla Cake
Hang tight. We're looking for Gorilla Cake nearby.