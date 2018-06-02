ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Gorilla Girl
Gorilla Girl

Gorilla Girl

Gorilla Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two extremely popular cuts. Created by Sweet Seeds, this strain combines an unnamed phenotype of GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) and GSC Thin Mint. Sweet Seeds describes the aroma as an intense mixture of cypress wood, earth, and citrus, and the effects as positive and cerebral with happy, creative euphoria. Both of Gorilla Girl’s parents are known for their potency, so mind your dosage! This strain is a thumper and can dispatch stress, nausea, and pain with just a few hits.

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Gorilla Girl

