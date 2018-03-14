ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.

Lineage

First strain parent
Scooby Snacks
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Gorilla Snacks

