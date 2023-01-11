Goudaberry
aka Gouda Berry
Goudaberry effects are mostly calming.
Goudaberry, also known as Gouda Berry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and hungry. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Goudaberry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Goudaberry strain effects
Goudaberry strain flavors
Goudaberry strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
