Hybrid

3.9 35 reviews

Grand Hustle

Grand Hustle

Grand Hustle is a hybrid strain that is designed to help give users a vacation from the hustle and bustle of their lives. A cross of Afgoo and Green Crack, this strain takes after the more sativa nature of the latter and provides uplifting, focused effects. Potent and well-balanced, this hustle is one that’s worth giving a try.

Effects

25 people reported 204 effects
Uplifted 68%
Creative 52%
Relaxed 44%
Euphoric 40%
Focused 40%
Stress 52%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 32%
Pain 28%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

Member since 2013
Migraine pain 7; nausea 8-9 when I medicated round 2100 or so. Takes bout 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (must for me). Body high helped me to relax so could I could go to sleep. But that have been from the relief of my anxiety which has been outta control. Head high h...
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2013
Grand Hustle is comprised of- Af-Goo X Green Crack - Nominated by Dope Magazine as top ten strain's in the Pacific North West of all time in 2012! One of the best medicine known to humanity! Kc
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Member since 2013
Nice first thing in the morning for a mellow, productive high.Not sure that I'd buy it again, but I don't regret buying it. It takes awhile to kick in.
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTingly
Member since 2013
Really good strain. makes you paranoid occasionally but other than that it's a really good high
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Member since 2016
I will admit, when offered to me I didn't think much of it. However, it was a sativa/hybrid. I'm sure it says on the page I was just looking at. I used to mostly indica based strains. I thought why the hell not. The stuff is potent in small doses, at least for me. If you a recreation connoisseur or ...
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Find Grand Hustle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grand Hustle nearby.

Photos

Lineage

Afgoo
Green Crack
Grand Hustle

Products with Grand Hustle

