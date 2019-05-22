ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grandpa’s Stash
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Grandpa’s Stash
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 12 reviews

Grandpa’s Stash

Grandpa’s Stash

Ethos celebrates some genetics that paved the way for modern-day growing with this mix of legendary old school strains: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash has big beautiful buds that range in hues from light green to purple with a low amount of fan leaves. This stinky strain is heavy with a sweet skunky aroma that blends well with rich flavors of incense and pine. Great for a sunny afternoon adventure, Grandpa’s Stash’ balanced high will putting your head in the clouds and your body at ease.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

12

more reviews
write a review

Find Grandpa’s Stash nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grandpa’s Stash nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Afghan Kush
parent
Strain
Grandpa’s Stash

Products with Grandpa’s Stash

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grandpa’s Stash nearby.

Most popular in