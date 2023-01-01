Grape Guava
Grape Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Guava. This strain is a fruity and floral hybrid that has a grape and guava flavor. Grape Guava is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Guava effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Guava features flavors like grape, guava, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Grape Guava typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a sweet and smooth hybrid that can enhance your mood and inspire your imagination. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
