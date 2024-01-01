stock photo similar to Grape Kool Aid
Hybrid

Grape Kool Aid

Grape Kool Aid is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lavender and Jazz Berry Jam strains, bred by CannaVenture Genetics. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Grape Kool Aid is a strain that has a floral smell reminiscent of sweet perfumes and light, fruity, lemony grapes. The flavors are subtle and more like an unripened pineapple, and blueberry mixed with a little bit of bitter hops. Grape Kool Aid is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Kool Aid effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Kool Aid when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by CannaVenture Genetics, Grape Kool Aid features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Kool Aid typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Grape Kool Aid is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Kool Aid, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Grape Kool Aid strain effects

Feelings

Tingly

Euphoric

Happy

Grape Kool Aid strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Grape Kool Aid strain reviews2

