Indica

4.8 42 reviews

Grape Valley Kush

aka GVK

Grape Valley Kush

Grape Valley Kush is an indica-dominant cross of SFV OG and Grape Kush bred by Moxie Seeds. The earthy aroma of this strain mixes with flavors of pine and sweet citrus to bring on full-bodied relaxation with a hint of social energy that makes this strain good for relaxing with friends in your down time.

Lineage

Grape Kush
SFV OG
Grape Valley Kush

Most popular in