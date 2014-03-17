ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.5 63 reviews

Green Kush

Green Kush

Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.

Effects

41 people reported 286 effects
Euphoric 51%
Happy 36%
Energetic 31%
Sleepy 31%
Relaxed 29%
Pain 46%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 41%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 34%
Paranoid 21%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 4%

Reviews

63

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Kush

Good reads

Show all

