Green Line OG by Cresco Labs is the offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus and forest floor fill the nose with a refreshing aroma. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the potency of its Ghost OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal parts mental clarity and physical comfort, offering consumers mood elevation while curbing aches and pain.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
58
Find Green Line OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Line OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Green Line OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Green Line OG nearby.