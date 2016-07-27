Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain.
