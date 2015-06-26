ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Python
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Green Python

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 3 reviews

Green Python

Green Python

Green Python is an indica-dominant strain bred by House of Funk Genetics that was created by cross-pollinating Burmese (from Bodhi Seeds) with a Green Crack clone. The resulting hybrid is full-bodied and known for its fast flowering cycle. The bite from Green Python is a blend of balanced effects that incite cerebral energy with a calm, relaxed body.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

write a review

Find Green Python nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Python nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Green Python
User uploaded image of Green Python
User uploaded image of Green Python
User uploaded image of Green Python
User uploaded image of Green Python

Lineage

First strain parent
Burmese Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Python

Products with Green Python

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Green Python nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Rollex OG, Sinai, Puna Budder, Orange Hill Special, and More
New Strains Alert: Rollex OG, Sinai, Puna Budder, Orange Hill Special, and More