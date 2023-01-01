stock photo similar to Grizzlor
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Grizzlor

Grizzlor is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Face and Pure Michigan. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of both physical and cerebral effects. Grizzlor is a versatile strain with a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects are characterized by a sense of relaxation and euphoria, making it a popular choice for various occasions. Grizzlor's potentual effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known for its mood-enhancing properties and its potential to alleviate stress and promote a positive outlook. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Grizzlor when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced hybrid nature provides therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Grizzlor features flavors that include a combination of cheese-like funk and sweet, earthy undertones. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and pungent aroma. The average price of Grizzlor typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Grizzlor, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.

