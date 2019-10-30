ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Guava Dawg
  • Leafly flower of Guava Dawg
Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Guava Dawg

Guava Dawg

Bred by Top Dawg Genetics, Guava Dog is a cross of Afghani #1, Stardawg, and Tres Dawg. With Chemdog influences, the strain comes on hard with a delicious flavor profile containing notes of chem and fuel, but on the backend, people report tropical, fruity notes, hence its name. This unique flavor profile makes Guava Dawg worth trying on its own, and the calming and complete body high will keep you coming back for more.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Find Guava Dawg nearby

Lineage

First strain parent
Tres Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Guava Dawg

