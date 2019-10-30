Bred by Top Dawg Genetics, Guava Dog is a cross of Afghani #1, Stardawg, and Tres Dawg. With Chemdog influences, the strain comes on hard with a delicious flavor profile containing notes of chem and fuel, but on the backend, people report tropical, fruity notes, hence its name. This unique flavor profile makes Guava Dawg worth trying on its own, and the calming and complete body high will keep you coming back for more.