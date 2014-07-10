ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.

Effects

Show all

140 people reported 1018 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 42%
Hungry 27%
Pain 47%
Stress 40%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 0%
Headache 0%

Reviews

181

Lineage

First strain parent
Gumbo
parent
Second strain parent
Bio-Diesel
parent
Strain
Bio-Jesus

9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis

