Hybrid

4.1 42 reviews

Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.  

 

Effects

Show all

30 people reported 255 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 40%
Tingly 30%
Uplifted 30%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 30%
Stress 30%
ADD/ADHD 23%
PTSD 23%
Dry mouth 36%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

42

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
Gummy Bears

Most popular in