stock photo similar to Gushlato
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Gushlato

Gushlato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gushlato is a potent and flavorful strain that delivers a balanced high of relaxation and euphoria. Gushlato is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gushlato effects include feeling happy, calm, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gushlato when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by LUVLI, Gushlato features flavors like mint, berry, and cream. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Gushlato typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Gushlato is also known as Gushlatti or Gelatti, and has a dense and frosty appearance. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gushlato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Strain spotlight