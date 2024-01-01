stock photo similar to Habibi
Habibi
write a review
Habibi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Original Z x Moroccan Peaches and released at Spannabis 2024. This is a high-yielding hash dumper perfect for terp fiends and the contest circuit—its parent Moroccan Peaches won first place in the 2023 Emerald Cup’s Rosin category. Habibi has a beguiling profile of juicy peach and tangy citrus, coupled with a soothing effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Habibi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to HabibiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Habibi products near you
Similar to Habibi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—