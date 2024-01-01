stock photo similar to Habibi
Hybrid

Habibi

Habibi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Original Z x Moroccan Peaches and released at Spannabis 2024. This is a high-yielding hash dumper perfect for terp fiends and the contest circuit—its parent Moroccan Peaches won first place in the 2023 Emerald Cup’s Rosin category. Habibi has a beguiling profile of juicy peach and tangy citrus, coupled with a soothing effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Habibi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

