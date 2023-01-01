Halleyz Comets
aka Halley's Comet
Halleyz Comet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Acai Gelato and Pure Michigan. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica, offering a unique combination of uplifting and relaxing effects that make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Halleyz Comet is renowned for its ability to deliver a potent and cerebral high. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, it caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for a stimulating and euphoric experience. Leafly customers report that Halleyz Comet effects include feeling energized, creative, and focused. This strain is often associated with enhancing productivity and creativity, making it a popular choice among artists and individuals seeking mental clarity. Medical marijuana patients frequently opt for Halleyz Comet to address symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic stress. Its sativa dominance provides relief from these conditions without inducing excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Halleyz Comet features flavors characterized by citrusy notes, sweet tropical fruit, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and potential mood-boosting properties. The average price of Halleyz Comet typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Its well-balanced effects and delightful flavor profile make it a sought-after choice in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Halleyz Comet, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
