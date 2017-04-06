ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Hammerhead
Indica

4.8 23 reviews

Hammerhead

Cannabinoids

Hammerhead

Hammerhead is a pungent indica-dominant strain that develops dense, trichome-coated buds with a small boost of CBD. These physical attributes speak to the strain’s White Rhino and Medicine Man genetics, which also lend Hammerhead effects of sleep-inducing, full-body relaxation. Its buds are dense and deep green with a showing of light amber hairs. Hammerhead exhibits notes of fruit, honey, and pungent dankness, making it as appetizing as it is effective.  

Lineage

Medicine Man
White Rhino
Hammerhead

