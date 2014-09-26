ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hardcore OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hardcore OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.6 118 reviews

Hardcore OG

aka Hardcore OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 118 reviews

Hardcore OG
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

An indica-dominant cross between Big Bud and DJ Short Blueberry, Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of this sedating indica sinks throughout the body, submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.

Effects

Show all

87 people reported 369 effects
Relaxed 43%
Happy 28%
Euphoric 22%
Sleepy 22%
Focused 16%
Stress 27%
Pain 20%
Depression 16%
Headaches 16%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

118

write a review

Find Hardcore OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hardcore OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
Hardcore OG

Products with Hardcore OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hardcore OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Strawberry Blue, Blackberry Haze, Sugar Punch, Pineapple Skunk, and Hardcore OG
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Blue, Blackberry Haze, Sugar Punch, Pineapple Skunk, and Hardcore OG

Most popular in