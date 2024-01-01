stock photo similar to Heavens Fruit
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Heavens Fruit

Heavens Fruit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between NY Diesel and Tropimango. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Heavens Fruit is a high-yielding and fast-flowering strain that produces dense and resinous buds with a fruity and diesel aroma. Heavens Fruit is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Heavens Fruit effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Heavens Fruit when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Philosopher Seeds, Heavens Fruit features flavors like citrus, mango, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Heavens Fruit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Heavens Fruit is a great strain for daytime use, as it can boost your mood and energy without causing anxiety or paranoia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heavens Fruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Heavens Fruit

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Heavens Fruit products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Heavens Fruit near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.