Hectane effects are mostly calming.
Hectane potency is higher THC than average.
Hectane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Project 4516 and an unknown strain. Hectane is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hectane effects include tingly, aroused, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hectane when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Boutique Smoke, Hectane features flavors like pepper, earthy and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Hectane typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hectane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hectane helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
