Hybrid

Helium

Helium is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Cookies and Cheetah Piss. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor. Helium is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Helium effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Helium when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Cookies, Helium features flavors like diesel, citrus, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Helium typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and uplifting hybrid that can make you feel like floating in the air. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Helium, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight