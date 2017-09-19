ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 105 reviews

Sour Cookies

Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Sour Cookies is a blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Sour Diesel. This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is doughy and pungent with overtones of fuel and hash. With consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can persist for over an hour.   

Effects

77 people reported 581 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 42%
Talkative 41%
Depression 28%
Pain 25%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 18%
Inflammation 11%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 9%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

105

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Cookies

