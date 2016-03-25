ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hemlock
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hemlock

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 60 reviews

Hemlock

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 60 reviews

Hemlock

A cross of Durban Poison and LA Confidential, Hemlock is a hybrid strain that smells of sweet grapefruit with a hint of ammonia. Found mostly in Colorado, Hemlock averages about 21% THC and features a short, stocky, easy-to-grow structure with good yields and high resin production.  This hybrid gives users a relaxed feeling of well-being, and is potentially good for treating migraines, anxiety, and PTSD. 

Effects

Show all

47 people reported 493 effects
Uplifted 65%
Relaxed 63%
Happy 61%
Focused 46%
Euphoric 44%
Stress 65%
Depression 57%
Pain 53%
Fatigue 31%
Headaches 29%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 29%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

60

more reviews
write a review

Find Hemlock nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hemlock nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hemlock
User uploaded image of Hemlock
User uploaded image of Hemlock
User uploaded image of Hemlock
User uploaded image of Hemlock

Lineage

First strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Hemlock

Products with Hemlock

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hemlock nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Clockwork Orange, Super Sour OG, Hemlock, Pineapple OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Clockwork Orange, Super Sour OG, Hemlock, Pineapple OG, and More

Most popular in