Hempstar, now known as "Brainstorm," was developed by Dutch Passion Seeds as a tribute to all the hempsters and the international hemp movement. This sativa-dominant strain was originally a three-way cross between Skunk, Oasis, and Haze, but Dutch Passion later brought Northern Lights #5 and Haze together to create the modern Brainstorm strain. It has a mild taste and traditional sativa effects.