Sativa

4.2 125 reviews

Hempstar

aka Brainstorm

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 125 reviews

Hempstar

Hempstar, now known as "Brainstorm," was developed by Dutch Passion Seeds as a tribute to all the hempsters and the international hemp movement. This sativa-dominant strain was originally a three-way cross between Skunk, Oasis, and Haze, but Dutch Passion later brought Northern Lights #5 and Haze together to create the modern Brainstorm strain. It has a mild taste and traditional sativa effects.

Effects

90 people reported 670 effects
Uplifted 60%
Happy 54%
Energetic 53%
Euphoric 48%
Focused 45%
Stress 41%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 23%
Pain 18%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%

Lineage

Northern Lights #5
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Hempstar

