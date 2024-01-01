Hindu Mints
Hindu Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Afghani. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hindu Mints is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Grow West, the average price of Hindu Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hindu Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hindu Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
