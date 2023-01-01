stock photo similar to Hindu Phunk
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Hindu Phunk

Hindu Phunk is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Skunk #1. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Hindu Phunk is a potent and aromatic strain that delivers a relaxing and euphoric high. Hindu Phunk is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hindu Phunk effects include feeling happy, calm, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hindu Phunk when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and nausea. Bred by Insane OG, Hindu Phunk features flavors like earthy, fruity, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Hindu Phunk typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Hindu Phunk is also known as Insane Hindu Phunk or White Gushers, and has a dense and frosty appearance. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hindu Phunk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

