HybridTHC 20%CBG 2%

Holy Roller #3

Holy Roller #3 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and GMO Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Holy Roller #3 is a remarkable hybrid known for its balanced effects that cater to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 24%, it offers a moderate to high level of potency, making it suitable for various usage scenarios. Leafly customers have shared their experiences with Holy Roller #3, reporting that its effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and an uplifted mood. This strain is cherished for its ability to induce a sense of happiness while still allowing for physical relaxation, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of activities. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Holy Roller #3 to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, depression, and stress. Its balanced effects and robust THC content make it a valuable option for managing both physical and emotional discomfort. Bred by House Of Dank, Holy Roller #3 boasts a complex flavor profile characterized by fruity and earthy notes, with hints of spiciness. Users can expect to savor flavors reminiscent of ripe bananas, earthy undertones, and a subtle touch of spice that adds depth to the overall experience. The dominant terpene in Holy Roller #3 is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming properties. Myrcene is known for its potential to promote relaxation and reduce muscle tension. The average price of Holy Roller #3 typically ranges from $14 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for those seeking a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Holy Roller #3, please consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.


