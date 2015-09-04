ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Honey Boo Boo
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Honey Boo Boo

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 61 reviews

Honey Boo Boo

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 61 reviews

Honey Boo Boo

An 80% indica by DNA Genetics, Honey Boo Boo is a limited edition strain that crosses a Bubba Kush mother with a Captain Krypt OG male. With a sweet flavor that in part lends this strain her name, Honey Boo Boo deals a heavy-handed blast of euphoria that melts throughout the body. Her dense buds finish flowering after 8 to 9 weeks, and her maturation is often marked by darkened purple leaf tips.

Effects

Show all

42 people reported 260 effects
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 28%
Uplifted 28%
Pain 28%
Stress 28%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
PTSD 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

61

write a review

Find Honey Boo Boo nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Honey Boo Boo nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Honey Boo Boo
User uploaded image of Honey Boo Boo
User uploaded image of Honey Boo Boo
User uploaded image of Honey Boo Boo
User uploaded image of Honey Boo Boo
User uploaded image of Honey Boo Boo

Lineage

Strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Honey Boo Boo

Products with Honey Boo Boo

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Honey Boo Boo nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Alien Asshat, Honey Boo Boo, Haze Mist, Chemmy Jones, and More
New Strains Alert: Alien Asshat, Honey Boo Boo, Haze Mist, Chemmy Jones, and More

Most popular in