Hot Mints
Hot Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wifi Mints and TK Bx1. This strain combines the minty flavor of Wifi Mints with the potent effects of TK Bx1, creating a balanced and enjoyable experience for cannabis lovers. Hot Mints is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hot Mints effects include feeling giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by TSC Novelties, Hot Mints features flavors like mint, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Hot Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you laugh, chill out, and munch on some snacks, Hot Mints might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
