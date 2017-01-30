ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Humboldt Dream is Humboldt Seed’s Purple Panty Dropper combined with Blue Dream. This strain takes the sensuous body high of the Purple Panty Dropper and adds the pseudo-stimulation of Blue Dream to elicit a mental aloofness. Expect a hazy couchlock that encourages appetite and creativity.  

