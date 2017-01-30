Humboldt Dream is Humboldt Seed’s Purple Panty Dropper combined with Blue Dream. This strain takes the sensuous body high of the Purple Panty Dropper and adds the pseudo-stimulation of Blue Dream to elicit a mental aloofness. Expect a hazy couchlock that encourages appetite and creativity.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Find Humboldt Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Humboldt Dream nearby.
Photos
Products with Humboldt Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Humboldt Dream nearby.