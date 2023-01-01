Ice Box
Ice Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ice Box is 27.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Clearwater, the average price of Ice Box typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ice BoxOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ice Box products near you
Similar to Ice Box near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—