HybridTHC 27.5%CBD

Ice Box

Ice Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ice Box is 27.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Clearwater, the average price of Ice Box typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


