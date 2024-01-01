stock photo similar to Ice Pie
HybridTHC 19%CBG 2%

Ice Pie

Ice Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice and Cherry Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ice Pie is a strain that produces a sweet and fruity flavor and aroma, with hints of diesel and cherry. Ice Pie is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Pie effects include feeling focused, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Deschutes Growery, Ice Pie features flavors like cherry, diesel, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Ice Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Ice Pie is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Ice Pie is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and productivity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ice Pie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Focused

Happy

Ice Pie strain flavors

Ammonia

Ice Pie strain helps with

  • Cramps
    25% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Eye pressure
    25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
  • Headaches
    25% of people say it helps with Headaches

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Ice Pie strain reviews4

