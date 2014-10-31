ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This powerful indica combines the high THC content of ICE with the prized White Widow.  Iced Widow's compact stature and quick flowering time have made this strain popular among growers of any experience level, while the potency and diesel flavors demand attention from the hardest hitting indica fans. The strong and long-lasting effects make it an ideal solution when combatting chronic pain.

Happy 78%
Relaxed 73%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 39%
Euphoric 34%
Stress 39%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 30%
Lack of appetite 30%
Pain 30%
Dry mouth 43%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Ice
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Iced Widow

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

New Strains Alert: Santa Maria, White Elephant, Critical Sensi Star, Critical 47, and Iced Widow
