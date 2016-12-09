ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 31 reviews

Jack 47

Jack 47

Jack 47 combines two of the most sought-after varieties of cannabis: Jack Herer and AK-47. This super hybrid, bred by Sweet Seeds, is mostly sativa and carries the sweet, captivating aroma of Jack Herer. Growers will appreciate the vigorous growth and large colas this strain produces. While connoisseurs are drawn in by the smooth earthy flavor of sugary lemons, patients enjoy Jack 47's immediate relief from stress and muscle pains.

Lineage

AK-47
Jack Herer
Jack 47

