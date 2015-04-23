ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jack Diesel crosses two mainstays in the cannabis world, Jack Herer and NYC Diesel, to produce a pungent mix of floral and diesel aromas. Its woody flavors are intertwined with sweet hints of fruit that bring on potent, long-lasting sativa effects. The uplifting sativa buzz is reminiscent of Haze varieties, generating immediate relaxation followed by an energetic rush that stimulates creativity along with your appetite.

36 people reported 262 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 38%
Creative 33%
Depression 44%
Anxiety 33%
Stress 27%
Fatigue 25%
Lack of appetite 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%
Dry eyes 2%

Lineage

NYC Diesel
Jack Herer
Jack Diesel

Which Strains Did Leafly Users Consume on 4/20?
New Strains Alert: Tiger’s Milk, Thai Lights, Incredible Bulk, Ultra Sonja, and Jack Diesel
