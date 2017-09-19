ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 37 reviews

Jack Widow

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 37 reviews

Jack Widow

As the name suggests, this sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between two infamous, award-winning strains: White Widow and Jack Herer. The plant lives up to its lineage, with high THC content and stable, long-lasting sativa effects. Its growing difficulty is easy to moderate. As a plant, Jack Widow is compact, resistant, and high yielding. Flowering times are quick, between 6 and 7 weeks.

Effects

27 people reported 219 effects
Happy 59%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 44%
Hungry 40%
Stress 70%
Pain 51%
Nausea 29%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 70%
Dry eyes 51%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

37

Avatar for u420
Member since 2013
Jack Herer x White Widow. The dispensary I got this from called it Apple Jack. This is a good daytime sativa dominant strain without most of the sativa negatives, like anxiety or paranoia. The flowers are largish but with closely packed sativa like buds. The color is light-dark mottled green with li...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
Pleasant smoke. Not the best tasting, a little harsh for my liking but, after the first few hits, you get used to it. Immediate calming effect. I found myself talking nonstop and laughing really hard at most everything. I wish it was a bit stronger. The dispensary had this item on the sativa menu bu...
Reported
feelings
GigglyTalkative
Avatar for AboveTail
Member since 2013
This shit is the bomb. I just got in a super talkative, chill mood. I got very driven and it's really great to share with with friends and chill with some music.
Reported
feelings
FocusedTalkative
Avatar for gongbaoshaun
Member since 2014
In my neck of the woods here in Oregon we call this strain Jack White. I love it and have been cultivating it for a few years. It is like a happy punch to the head that can keep you up very late if you smoke too much, at least mine is that way.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Lizzy_delSol
Member since 2014
Depends on if a lot: it helps me relax and sleep and I have bad anxiety and insomnia, a little: makes me happy, goofy, stress free.. Able to get up and do anything I want.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Jack Widow

