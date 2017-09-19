As the name suggests, this sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between two infamous, award-winning strains: White Widow and Jack Herer. The plant lives up to its lineage, with high THC content and stable, long-lasting sativa effects. Its growing difficulty is easy to moderate. As a plant, Jack Widow is compact, resistant, and high yielding. Flowering times are quick, between 6 and 7 weeks.
