ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jean Guy
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jean Guy

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 287 reviews

Jean Guy

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 287 reviews

Jean Guy

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

Effects

Show all

195 people reported 1522 effects
Happy 62%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Energetic 44%
Creative 43%
Stress 40%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 24%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 29%
Dizzy 13%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

287

more reviews
write a review

Find Jean Guy nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jean Guy nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jean Guy
User uploaded image of Jean Guy
User uploaded image of Jean Guy
User uploaded image of Jean Guy
User uploaded image of Jean Guy
User uploaded image of Jean Guy
User uploaded image of Jean Guy
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Jean Guy

Products with Jean Guy

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jean Guy nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

6 New Strains Added to the Leafly Explorer
6 New Strains Added to the Leafly Explorer
7 Cannabis Strains to Celebrate Canadian Legalization (Yup, Including Beasters)
7 Cannabis Strains to Celebrate Canadian Legalization (Yup, Including Beasters)
3 Fun Facts About Cannabis and Eating
3 Fun Facts About Cannabis and Eating

Most popular in