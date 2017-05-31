ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 314 reviews

JGR

aka Jagermeister, Jager

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 314 reviews

JGR nugget
JGR

Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.

Effects

Show all

210 people reported 1649 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 37%
Pain 32%
Stress 31%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

314

Lineage

First strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
JGR

