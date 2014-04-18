ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Juliet
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Juliet

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 20 reviews

Juliet

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 20 reviews

Juliet

Juliet is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Cinderella 99 and NYC Diesel that uplifts both mind and body with a sweet berry aroma. A subtle buzz of cerebral energy promotes focus and sharpens the senses in a comfortable psychoactive experience conducive to social activities. Juliet’s happy calm may be useful for patients treating mood and stress disorders like anxiety and depression.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

write a review

Find Juliet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Juliet nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Juliet
User uploaded image of Juliet
User uploaded image of Juliet
User uploaded image of Juliet
User uploaded image of Juliet
User uploaded image of Juliet

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Juliet

Products with Juliet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Juliet nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Enigma, Juliet, White Fire Alien OG, Double Dream, and Earth OG
New Strains Alert: Enigma, Juliet, White Fire Alien OG, Double Dream, and Earth OG