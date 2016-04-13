This OG Kush and Sour Diesel hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds is a powerful strain that has an overwhelming aroma of lemons and diesel fuel. Kali Dog is a sativa-dominant cross but a heavy influence from the indica genetics gives this strain a balanced effect that is described as uplifting, relaxing, and cerebral.
