ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kali Dog
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kali Dog

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 17 reviews

Kali Dog

aka Cali Dawg

Kali Dog

This OG Kush and Sour Diesel hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds is a powerful strain that has an overwhelming aroma of lemons and diesel fuel. Kali Dog is a sativa-dominant cross but a heavy influence from the indica genetics gives this strain a balanced effect that is described as uplifting, relaxing, and cerebral.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

write a review

Find Kali Dog nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kali Dog nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Kali Dog
User uploaded image of Kali Dog
User uploaded image of Kali Dog

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Kali Dog

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Kali Dog

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kali Dog nearby.