ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Karma Bitch
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Karma Bitch

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 27 reviews

Karma Bitch

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Karma Bitch

Karma Bitch is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain bred by Rare Dankness using parent strains Skywalker OG and Nevil’s Wreck. It produces a well-balanced cerebral sensation with lingering notes of chocolate and coffee. Once the pistils turn a fiery orange color around 9-10 weeks, the resinous flowers will be ready for harvest.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for AlanWatts
Member since 2016
Interresting strain. Just kind of lifting you up on a bad day. I'm personally capable of everything even if im high af off the karma
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for VaporWaves
Member since 2016
Super potent. Mine was a 29.1% thca batch. 2 hits gets you lit! Strong cerebral high with a mild body relaxation... more or less helps with muscle cramps whilst making you feel productive. This would be good recovery bud for athletes
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for jenetix
Member since 2017
My dispensary calls this Karma Wreck. This strain is great in many ways. Great taste, very euphoric, creative, and cerebral overall. The one part that's not cerebral is the extremely intense munchies. And for sugar specifically. It's so strong, I have difficulty going to sleep without having too mu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for hypemo
Member since 2018
Overall it wasn't too potent for me but I felt a nice balanced high with some body effects too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for djdennisscratch
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Karma Bitch nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Karma Bitch nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Karma Bitch
User uploaded image of Karma Bitch
User uploaded image of Karma Bitch
User uploaded image of Karma Bitch

Lineage

First strain parent
Nevil's Wreck
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
Karma Bitch

Products with Karma Bitch

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Karma Bitch nearby.

Most popular in