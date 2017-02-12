Karma Bitch is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain bred by Rare Dankness using parent strains Skywalker OG and Nevil’s Wreck. It produces a well-balanced cerebral sensation with lingering notes of chocolate and coffee. Once the pistils turn a fiery orange color around 9-10 weeks, the resinous flowers will be ready for harvest.
