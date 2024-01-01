stock photo similar to Keystone Banana
Hybrid

Keystone Banana

Keystone Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skilletz and Gelato. Keystone Banana is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Keystone Banana effects include happiness, upliftment, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Keystone Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cresco, Keystone Banana features flavors like citrus, banana, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Keystone Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Keystone Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Keystone Banana strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Talkative

Uplifted

Keystone Banana strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Keystone Banana strain reviews1

Strain spotlight

